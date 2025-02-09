Business Standard

Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / BJP seeks time from Delhi L-G for meeting new MLAs ahead of govt formation

BJP seeks time from Delhi L-G for meeting new MLAs ahead of govt formation

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva wrote to Saxena, seeking an appointment for a meeting with the 48 newly elected party MLAs and seven Lok Sabha MPs from the city

Vinai Kumar Saxena, Vinai Kumar

The BJP leaders said that formation of the government is likely to take place after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from his foreign visit. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A day after registering a massive a victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP on Sunday sought time for a meeting of the newly elected party MLAs with Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva wrote to Saxena, seeking an appointment for a meeting with the 48 newly elected party MLAs and seven Lok Sabha MPs from the city.

"I along with the BJP MPs from Delhi and our newly elected 48 MLAs wish to meet you at an early date. Please, allow an appointment at an early date according to your convenience," he wrote to the LG.

 

The BJP has returned to power in Delhi after 26 years, defeating the AAP in the assembly polls. The AAP managed to win 22 of the 70 assembly seats while the Congress drew a blank in the elections held on February 5. 

The BJP leaders said that formation of the government is likely to take place after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from his foreign visit.

The buzz over the new chief minister of Delhi has intensified in the party with several names of senior leaders, who won the elections, being speculated to hold the top post.

Parvesh Verma, the son of former Delhi chief minister Sahib Singh Verma, emerged as a giant killer by defeating AAP convener and former three time Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

