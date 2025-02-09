Business Standard

Delhi elections: BJP candidates hold victory rallies, distribute sweets

The candidates celebrated their success by distributing sweets, cutting cakes and thanking voters for supporting them

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

A day after the BJP returned to power in Delhi, the party's winning candidates held thanksgiving rallies in their respective constituencies on Sunday.

The candidates celebrated their success by distributing sweets, cutting cakes and thanking voters for supporting them.

The BJP returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, winning 48 of the 70 assembly seats on Saturday. The AAP won 22 seats while the Congress drew a blank in the polls held on February 5.

BJP's Moti Nagar MLA-elect Harish Khurana took out a rally in his constituency.

"I am here in Moti Nagar to thank the people who have shown immense trust in me. I assure them that I will work honestly for their welfare, focusing on issues like public toilets and water supply," he said.

 

Satish Upadhyay, who won from Malviya Nagar, led a victory procession that saw his supporters dancing to drum beats. He also visited a temple and cut a cake. 

"The people have supported us and this rally is our way of showing gratitude. We will work tirelessly for them," he said.

Parvesh Verma, who emerged as the BJP's 'giant slayer' by defeating AAP convenor and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi constituency, distributed sweets and was seen feeding them to many passersby including children.

MLA-elect from Rajouri Garden Manjinder Singh Sirsa attributed the BJP's victory to people's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"For 12 years, people were deceived by false promises. Now, they have chosen development and change under Modi's leadership. This victory belongs to Delhi, the people and our prime minister," Sirsa said.

BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah, who won from Jangpura, claimed that during the election campaign, leaders of rival parties tried to sway voters by offering them money but people chose Modi's guarantee.

"The AAP leader (Manish Sisodia) called me a goon, distributed money and deployed 300 to 400 workers in Jangpura. All the prominent leaders wanted Sisodia to win this seat and yet people trusted me and Modi's guarantee. Now, it is our responsibility to fulfil our promises and work for the welfare of Delhi," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi BJP Elections

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

