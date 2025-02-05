Business Standard

Delhi polls: 46.55% voter turnout till 3 pm, Mustafabad records max 56.12%

Delhi polls: 46.55% voter turnout till 3 pm, Mustafabad records max 56.12%

The highest turnout was recorded in the Northeast district at 52.73 per cent while the New Delhi district recorded the lowest at 43.10 per cent. Among the constituencies, Mustafabad had the highest

New Delhi: Voters show saplings given to them by polling officials after casting votes during the Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

A voter turnout of 46.55 per cent was recorded till 3 pm on Wednesday in Delhi, where polling is underway for its 70 assembly constituencies.

Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

According to Election Commission (EC) data, 46.55 per cent of the electorate exercised their franchise till 3 pm.

There are around 1.56 crore eligible voters in Delhi.

The highest turnout was recorded in the Northeast district at 52.73 per cent while the New Delhi district recorded the lowest at 43.10 per cent.

Among the constituencies, Mustafabad had the highest turnout at 56.12 per cent while Karol Bagh recorded the lowest at 39.05 per cent.

 

Central Delhi district recorded a turnout of 43.45 per cent, East Delhi 47.09 per cent, North Delhi 46.31 per cent, Northwest Delhi 46.81 per cent, Shahdara 49.58 per cent, South Delhi 44.89 per cent, Southeast Delhi 43.91 per cent, Southwest Delhi 48.32 per cent, and West Delhi 45.06 per cent, according to the EC data.

Polling is underway at 13,766 stations across Delhi's 70 constituencies to decide the fate of 699 candidates.

In the 2020 polls, Delhi had recorded a turnout of 62.59 per cent while only 56 per cent participated in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, Union ministers S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal were among the early voters.

