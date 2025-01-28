Business Standard

Kejriwal hell-bent on scaring people to win polls, says Delhi BJP chief

Kejriwal hell-bent on scaring people to win polls, says Delhi BJP chief

He was reacting to Kejriwal's allegations that the BJP-led Haryana government was mixing poison into the Yamuna

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 6:43 AM IST

Frustration and fear of defeat in the upcoming Delhi polls has made AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal "hell-bent on scaring" people by claiming Haryana was mixing poison in their drinking water, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said on Monday.

He was reacting to Kejriwal's allegations that the BJP-led Haryana government was "mixing poison" into the Yamuna, which could kill the people of Delhi.

"Often we have seen villains in films spreading fear of well water being poisonous and we have seen Kejriwal doing the same to get a few votes today," Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva charged.

People know that the dirty water they are being supplied is the result of the AAP government "ruining" the water treatment plants of Delhi Jal Board, he said.

 

"The frustration and fear of defeat has made Kejriwal so helpless that he has become hell-bent on scaring and intimidating the people of Delhi," the Delhi BJP chief said.

He said that Haryana supplies water to Delhi as per the standard parameters but due to the AAP government's negligence, Yamuna water is getting polluted when 42 untreated drains are released into the river between Wazirabad and Okhla in Delhi.

Sachdeva said Kejriwal's statement that Haryana is sending poisonous water to Delhi is completely false. The report of the chief executive officer of Delhi Jal Board has exposed his "false" statement about poisonous water in Yamuna, he added.

The DJB officer, in a letter to the chief secretary, termed the allegations of AAP leaders as "factually incorrect, baseless and misleading" and suggested it was "fear-mongering".

Kejriwal's political journey has been greatly influenced by "false imaginations and film stories" and his statement about Yamuna getting poisonous water from Haryana seems to be a completely "filmy" statement.

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused the ruling BJP in Haryana of "intentionally" draining industrial waste into the Yamuna that supplies water to the national capital. Due to this, she claimed the water reaching Delhi was unfit for consumption due to its high ammonia content.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said both Kejriwal and Atishi know they are not forming the government this time so they are issuing "false" political statements.

The ruling AAP, pitted against the BJP and Congress in a triangular contest, is making all-out efforts to return to power for the third time in a row in Delhi. Voting for the assembly polls will be held on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Assembly Elections BJP AAP

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 6:43 AM IST

