Business Standard
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Delhi polls: AIMIM fields 2020 riots accused Tahir Hussain from Mustafabad

Delhi polls: AIMIM fields 2020 riots accused Tahir Hussain from Mustafabad

Tahir Hussain began his political career as a member of the AAP, where he served as a councillor in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, but was expelled from the party following the 2020 Delhi riots

Tahir Hussain

Tahir Hussain (Photo: ANI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 4:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Tuesday announced that former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain will contest from the Mustafabad Assembly constituency in the upcoming Delhi elections.
 
AIMIM president and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi made the announcement after meeting Hussain. "MCD Councillor Tahir Hussain joined @aimim_national and will be our candidate from Mustafabad Assembly Constituency in the upcoming Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections. His family members & supporters met with me today & joined the party," he tweeted.
 
The Mustafabad constituency is among the 10-odd seats that AIMIM intends to contest in Delhi. The party’s participation is expected to influence the political dynamics, particularly in Muslim-majority areas of the capital.
 
 
Tahir Hussain was linked to the 2020 Delhi riots, with the police naming him as a key accused. The AAP had parted ways with him after he was charged in the riots cases.
 
Recently, Hussain got a reprieve in a related case after the Delhi High Court quashed an FIR against him.
 
Political career

More From This Section

kejriwal,aam aadmi party

Election Commission colluding with BJP: AAP on 'deletion' of voters' names

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Delhi polls: AAP releases 2nd list of candidates, Sisodia moves to Jangpura

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Law and order 'worrisome' in Delhi, we need to raise our voices: Kejriwal

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Law-and-order lone responsibility of BJP, but they failed: Kejriwal

Dilip Pandey, Dilip

AAP leader Dilip Pandey leaves electoral politics ahead of Delhi polls

 
Tahir Hussain began his political career as a member of the AAP, where he served as a councillor in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC). His tenure with AAP positioned him as a significant local leader until the events surrounding the Delhi riots led to his expulsion from the party. The riots resulted in at least 53 deaths and hundreds were injured.
 
Alleged role in the 2020 Delhi riots
 
The 2020 Delhi riots were sparked by protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). According to the police, Hussain was involved in instigating violence and was among the main conspirator behind the riots, news agency PTI had reported.
 
The Delhi High Court also noted that Hussain’s actions during the riots proved that he was an "active rioter" rather than merely a passive participant.
 
Legal proceedings
 
Hussain was arrested on April 6, 2020, and has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). In July 2023, he was granted bail in five out of 11 cases related to the riots.

Also Read

Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP chief

Museum of corruption: Delhi BJP chief gives tour of Kejriwal's Sheesh Mahal

Satyendar Jain

AAP's Satyendar Jain files defamation case against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj

Avadh Ojha, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia

Inspired by his vision: Sisodia vacates Patparganj seat for Avadh Ojha

Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal invites auto drivers to his residence for tea ahead of Delhi polls

VK Saxena

Over 13k people benefited from single-window camps under PM-UDAY in Delhi

Topics : Delhi Assembly Elections All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Asaduddin Owaisi BS Web Reports Aam Aadmi Party AAP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament winter session LIVEEmerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO AllotmentJungle Camps India IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon