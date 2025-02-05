Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 06:05 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Delhi votes today: AAP eyes third term as BJP, Congress hope for comeback

Delhi votes today: AAP eyes third term as BJP, Congress hope for comeback

Delhi Assembly elections 2025: While the ruling Aam Aadmi Party is seeking a third consecutive term, the BJP and Congress would hope for a comeback in the national capital

Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Narendra Modi

Delhi is witnessing a triangular contest between the Congress, AAP and BJP in 2025 Assembly elections. (Photos: X/@RahulGandhi/@BJP4Delhi/@ArvindKejriwal)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 6:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Over 1.5 crore voters of Delhi will vote on Wednesday, February 5, to elect their next government. While the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is seeking a third consecutive term, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress would hope for a comeback in the national capital.
 
The voting will start 7 am onwards across 13,766 polling stations and continue until 6 pm. On the 70 Assembly constituencies, 699 candidates are in fray.  The Election Commission has imposed restrictions on the publication of exit polls until 6:30 pm. The results of any such polls will be made public only after this period.
 
 

Delhi elections: Tight security in place

 
At least 220 companies of paramilitary forces, 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, and 19,000 home guards have been deployed by the Election Commission to ensure peaceful voting. Nearly 3,000 polling booths have been identified as sensitive, and special security arrangements, including drone surveillance, have been made at some of these locations. 
 
Additional police forces will be deployed for the sensitive booths where Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) will also be stationed to maintain law and order.

Also Read

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Day before polls, Kejriwal booked in Haryana for 'poison in Yamuna' remark

vote, election, voting, Voter

To boost voter turnout, Delhi shops, salons to offer special discounts

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Delhi elections updates: EC assured us of strict action, says Kejriwal after meeting with poll body

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

On poll eve, Kejriwal meets EC, alleges voter intimidation by Delhi Police

AI takes over Delhi poll campaign

Delhi polls: ADR flags non-compliance of norms by candidates, parties

 

Delhi elections: Provisions for senior citizens, specially abled

 
At least 733 polling stations have been designated for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Additionally, 6,980 out of 7,553 eligible voters under the home voting facility have already cast their ballots.
 
The Election Commission has also introduced a Queue Management System (QMS) app, which will enable the voters to check real-time crowd at booths.
 

Key promises: AAP, BJP, Congress

 

AAP

 
Free bus travel for students and a 50 per cent discount on metro fares
 
Financial assistance of Rs 2,100 per month to women under 'Mahila Samman Yojna' 
 
Free medical treatment for senior citizens under Sanjeevani Yojana
 
Financial assistance of Rs 18,000 to temple priests and gurdwara granthis
 

BJP

 
Monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to women
 
A one-time grant of Rs 21,000 and six nutrition kits for pregnant women
 
Financial aid of Rs 15,000 for students preparing for competitive exams
 
Establishment of a welfare board dedicated to gig workers
 
Implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi, providing health coverage to eligible residents
 

Congress

 
'Pyari Didi Yojana' to provide Rs 2,500 per month to women in Delhi
 
Conduct a caste census to gather comprehensive data on the socio-economic status of different communities
 
Establish a dedicated ministry for Purvanchalis, aiming to address the specific needs and concerns of this community
 
Promise of universal health insurance coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh to Delhi residents under 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana' 
 

More From This Section

vote, election, voting, Voter

Delhi Assembly elections 2025: What time do polls open tomorrow, Feb 5

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

Delhi Assembly elections: When and where to watch exit poll results live?

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

EC hits back at AAP: We are three-member body, not run by one person

Delhi Assembly elections: Congress, AAP, BJP

A war of words: Who said what ahead of Delhi Assembly elections 2025

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Atishi lashes out at EC after police charge her for Model Code violation

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Delhi Assembly Elections Aam Aadmi Party Congress BJP Bharatiya Janata Party BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 6:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeIs Bank Holiday TomorrowLatest News LIVEDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon