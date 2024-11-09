Business Standard
Indian tax structure designed to loot poor: Rahul Gandhi at Jharkhand rally

Gandhi further alleged that Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, and Other Backward Classes constitute 90 per cent of India's population, but they are not represented in government institutions

Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Centre, saying its tax structure is designed to "loot the poor".

"Indian tax structure is to loot the poor. Adani pays taxes equivalent to you. Dharavi land, worth Rs 1 trillion, is being handed over to him," Gandhi alleged while addressing a rally in Jharkhand's Dhanbad. 

He also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging, "PM Modi travels in seaplanes, goes inside the sea, but the poor and women bear the brunt of price rise."  Gandhi further alleged that Scheduled Tribes (STs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) constitute 90 per cent of India's population, but they are not represented in government institutions.

"We will give to the poor funds equivalent to debt of capitalists waived by PM Modi," said Gandhi.

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

