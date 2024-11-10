Business Standard
Home / Elections / Jharkhand Elections / News / Why has PM 'denied' Adivasis religious identity, refused Sarna code: Cong

Why has PM 'denied' Adivasis religious identity, refused Sarna code: Cong

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that as Prime Minister Modi holds poll rallies in Jharkhand, he should answer three questions before seeking a single vote

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday by posing questions on Jharkhand, asking why has he "denied" Adivasis their religious identity and refused to enact the Sarna code.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that as Prime Minister Modi holds poll rallies in Jharkhand, he should answer three questions before seeking a single vote.

Where is the Korba-Lohardaga and Chatra-Gaya railway lines, Ramesh asked in a post on X.

He said the people of Lohardaga and Chatra have been demanding better rail connectivity for years as it would improve locals' access to education and employment opportunities.

 

"Sadly, the Railway Ministry has ignored their demands and made very poor progress on this front. In October 2022, the Railway Ministry sanctioned the Chatra-Gaya rail project but two years later, no progress has been made. There is no word on the Korba-Lohardaga line," he said.

"How much longer must the people wait for the these crucial rail links? Is the non-biological PM doing anything to ensure the completion of these essential projects?" Ramesh said.

More From This Section

Hemant Soren, Hemant

Income tax raids common since 2014: CM Hemant Soren questions Centre

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Misleading people: Rajnath attacks Rahul Gandhi for caste census promise

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah calls Jharkhand govt 'burnt transformer', urges vote for BJP

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

BJP-RSS dividing people, INDIA bloc stands for love: Rahul at J'khand rally

Amit Shah, Amit

Till BJP is present, no religion based reservation, says Amit Shah

He further asked as to where are the engineering colleges that PM Modi had promised in 2014.

During his campaign for Jharkhand's 2014 assembly elections, Modi had promised a range of industrial and educational projects, including a premier IT institution and several engineering colleges, Ramesh said.

"However, only two institutions were ever established, NIELIT Ranchi and CIPET Khunti. These too, after 9 and 7 years respectively, do not have a permanent campus. Dr. Manmohan Singh's government, on the other hand, established high-quality institutions like IIM Ranchi and a Central University," Ramesh said.

Why has PM failed to deliver the institutions he had promised ten years ago, the Congress leader asked.

Why has the PM "denied" Adivasis their religious identity and refused to enact the Sarna code, he further asked.

"For years, Jharkhand's tribal communities, followers of the Sarna faith, have sought official recognition of their distinct religious identity in India. However, the recent decision to remove the 'Others' option from the religion column in the census poses a dilemma for Sarna adherents, who must now choose between leaving the column blank or aligning themselves with specified religions," the Congress leader said.

Despite former BJP chief minister Raghubar Das's assurance of enacting the Sarna Code by 2021, no progress has been made, he claimed.

The demand for a Sarna code reflects the tribes' longstanding aspiration for official recognition as a distinct religious community, Ramesh said.

"Will the nonbiological PM address this issue and fulfill the promise of enacting the Sarna Code?" he said.

Ramesh's remarks come amid campaigning for elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly which will be held on November 13 and November 20 while the votes will be counted on November 23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister

LIVE news: Amit Shah says decision on Mahayuti's CM face will be made after Maharashtra polls

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Kharge targets PM for linking Constitution's red book with urban Naxalism

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit Bihar on Nov 13, 15 to attend events in Darbhanga, Jamui

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Double engine of private investment, consumption derailed under Modi: Cong

Narendra Modi, Modi

J'khand Assembly elections: PM Modi to hold mega roadshow in Ranchi today

Topics : Narendra Modi Adivasis Jharkhand Assembly Elections Jairam Ramesh Congress BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon