BJP's youth wing protests in K'taka on proposed Bajrang Dal ban by Cong

BJYM activists undertook a public chanting of 'Hanuman Chalisa' at Congress headquarters in Telangana here in protest against party's election manifesto in Karnataka proposing a ban on Bajrang Dal

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Credit: Flickr/Soumyadeep Paul (Photo is licensed under CC BY 2.0)

Credit: Flickr/Soumyadeep Paul (Photo is licensed under CC BY 2.0)

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 5:30 PM IST
The BJYM activists on Friday undertook a public chanting of 'Hanuman Chalisa' at the Congress headquarters in Telangana here in protest against the party's election manifesto in Karnataka proposing a ban on Bajrang Dal.

About 20 activists of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of BJP, arrived at the Congress office and started reciting 'Hanuman Chalisa', and they were taken away from the place in view of a traffic jam and shifted to police station, police said.

Expressing anger against Congress for proposing a ban on organisations like Bajrang Dal, the BJP in Telangana called for mass chanting of 'Hanuman Chalisa' and peaceful protests on Friday against the Congress.

Releasing the party's election manifesto for the May 10 Karnataka polls, the Congress on Tuesday said it is committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations such as Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India (PFI) "spreading hatred" amongst communities on grounds of caste and religion. The action will include a 'ban' against such organisations, it said.

Meanwhile, state Congress president A Revanth Reddy said BJP did not field candidate against AIMIM in recent MLC polls despite having a large number of public representatives in Hyderabad, including corporators, MLA and Union Minister. This shows that BJP is having an understanding with the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), he alleged.

Topics : BJP Congress Karnataka

First Published: May 05 2023 | 6:22 PM IST

