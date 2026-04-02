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Congress-led UDF releases manifesto for Kerala Assembly elections

Congress leader V D Satheesan said that ₹25 lakh insurance scheme will be provided to every family in Kerala, and small businesses will get an interest-free loan of ₹5 lakh

VD Satheesan, Satheesan

The manifesto also promises development of the airline sector in the state, revision of wages of scheme workers, like ASHA and Anganwadi workers (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Kochi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 11:12 AM IST

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The Congress-led UDF on Thursday released its manifesto for April 9 Assembly polls in Kerala, promising free travel for women on all Kerala state transport buses, hike in welfare pension to ₹3,000 per month and a monthly assistance of ₹1,000 to college-going girl students.

Giving details of the manifesto, Congress leader V D Satheesan said that ₹25 lakh insurance scheme will be provided to every family in Kerala, and small businesses will get an interest-free loan of ₹5 lakh.

The manifesto also promises development of the airline sector in the state, revision of wages of scheme workers, like ASHA and Anganwadi workers, financial assistance to MSMEs having turnover of ₹100 crore, and a tribal university in Wayanad.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Kerala Assembly elections UDF Indian National Congress Congress Kerala

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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 11:12 AM IST

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