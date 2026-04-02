Congress-led UDF releases manifesto for Kerala Assembly elections

The Congress-led UDF on Thursday released its manifesto for April 9 Assembly polls in Kerala, promising free travel for women on all Kerala state transport buses, hike in welfare pension to ₹3,000 per month and a monthly assistance of ₹1,000 to college-going girl students.

Giving details of the manifesto, Congress leader V D Satheesan said that ₹25 lakh insurance scheme will be provided to every family in Kerala, and small businesses will get an interest-free loan of ₹5 lakh.

The manifesto also promises development of the airline sector in the state, revision of wages of scheme workers, like ASHA and Anganwadi workers, financial assistance to MSMEs having turnover of ₹100 crore, and a tribal university in Wayanad.