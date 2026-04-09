Kerala records over 78% voter turnout in high-stakes Assembly polls

Over 78 per cent of Kerala's voters on Thursday queued up across polling stations in 140 Assembly segments to elect the next government, with the state closing in towards its second best voter turnout in the process.

The strong turnout will decide whether the ruling LDF secures a straight third term, the UDF makes a comeback, or the BJP springs a surprise in an otherwise bipolar contest.

The polling process was largely peaceful, with only minor technical issues reported at a few locations.

According to the figures released after 8 pm, 78.12 per cent of the 2.71 crore voters had cast their votes, and this is higher than the 74.06 per cent polling recorded in the 2021 Assembly elections.

In the 1987 polls, the state registered 80.54 per cent polling. The highest-ever recorded turnout in the state during Assembly elections is 85.72 per cent in 1960, according to PIB data.

Officials said the final turnout is expected to rise further as late voters in queues are counted. If the trend continues, the overall turnout could cross 80.54 per cent registered in 1987.

The EC figures released after 8 pm also showed that Kozhikode district recorded the highest polling percentage at 81.02 per cent, closely followed by Palakkad with 80.47 per cent, while the lowest was in Pathanamthitta at 70.75 per cent.

Polling was held across all 140 constituencies in the state and voters, including political leaders and actors, turned up early to exercise their franchise.

Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll had an impact on turnout.

He said the polling process was largely smooth and peaceful across the state.

At two polling booths, there was a delay of about 30 minutes in the start of voting due to electronic voting machine (EVM) issues. Despite minor glitches, authorities said the election process remained orderly, with voters turning out in large numbers across constituencies.

The election is being closely watched as it will decide whether the CPI(M)-led LDF secures a rare third consecutive term, the Congress-headed UDF stages a comeback after a decade, or the NDA makes deeper inroads into Kerala's traditionally bipolar political space.

Leaders across Kerala's three main political fronts offered differing explanations for the high voter turnout, with each linking the trend to factors that could shape the election outcome.

CPI(M) leader C N Mohanan attributed the rise to the revision of electoral rolls.

"As the names of people who have died or moved out have been removed, it has resulted in a rise in the polling percentage," he said.

Congress leader Deepthi Mary Varghese said the trend needs closer study.

"Usually, the trend is that when the polling percentage rises, it turns favourable to the UDF," she said.

CPI(M) leader A M Ariff cautioned against reading too much into turnout figures.

"Polling percentage cannot be a criteria to conclude who would win," he said.

BJP leader K S Shaiju linked the rise to voter behaviour on the ground. "Our analysis shows that more women voters have turned up this time," he said.

He also expressed confidence about his party's prospects. "The increased participation of women voters would favour the BJP." From early morning, there were long queues outside polling booths, with prominent political leaders and public figures arriving even before voting began.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cast his vote along with his family at a polling station in Kannur district. Describing the election as decisive, he said it would determine the direction of Kerala's development.

"We have been able to achieve development and it should continue. It should not be disrupted and people desire its continuation," he told reporters.

Highlighting his government's record, Vijayan asserted that the LDF had ensured clean governance and sustained progress over the past decade.

"We have low corruption, and people know that no other front can achieve this. The last 10 years have witnessed wide-ranging development, and the LDF was behind it. People strongly believe that for this development to continue, the LDF should remain in power," he said.

Congress leader V D Satheesan cast his vote along with his family.

Expressing confidence in the UDF's prospects, Satheesan claimed there was a clear shift in public mood in favour of change.

"There is a clear edge, even as shown in pre-poll predictions. I have travelled across Kerala and there is a strong wave for change," he said, adding that the alliance expected to win a decisive mandate.

From the BJP-led NDA camp, Union Minister Suresh Gopi reached a polling booth early in the morning and waited in the queue along with other voters before casting his ballot.

"With devotion, I have cast my vote," he said after voting. "There will be a change this time." BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar also expressed confidence that voters would support the party's push for development and governance.

"The BJP will emerge as a major force and people will give the party such a role after the election." Across the state, several senior leaders, candidates and public figures participated in the voting process. Malayalam actors including Mammootty and Mohanlal cast their votes in Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram respectively.