Adversaries of Lord Ram never found lasting peace, says CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders seem to have lost their minds on the issue of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and asserted that the "adversaries of Lord Ram have never found lasting peace".

He also said only a Ram Bhakt (devotee of Lord Ram) will rule Delhi and that people will dump the Congress and the SP, which "follow the politics of appeasement".

Addressing an election rally in Gorakhpur, Adityanath said, "Congress says the construction of the temple has sent a wrong message globally and should not have been built, whereas the Samajwadi Party dismisses the temple as useless. The leaders of both parties seem to have lost their minds."



"The Ram Bhakts (devotees) have built an international airport named after Maharishi Valmiki in Ayodhya, a waiting room named after Shri Ram's friend Nishadraj, and a restaurant named after Mata Shabari. They have also installed a 56-foot statue in honour of Nishadraj in Prayagraj," he pointed out, stressing that no follower of Nishadraj can align with the traitors of Ram.

Adityanath said the adversaries of Lord Ram have always faced downfall regardless of their stature or power.

"His blessings are focused on progress and development. Today, devotees of Lord Ram are working towards the nation's development, from expanding roads from two lanes to 12 lanes, building AIIMS, medical colleges, IITs, IIMs, and airports to providing tap water to every household and promoting industrialisation," he added.

The BJP leader said Ram 'drohis' are those who had denied the existence of Lord Ram, attacked his devotees and undermined the significance of the Ram temple whereas Ram Bhakts are the ones who have enshrined Lord Ram in his magnificent temple, ending the devotees' wait of 500 years.

"The Ram temple symbolizes India's enduring faith," he added.

Adityanath announced that once the government of Ram devotees is re-elected on June 4, Ayushman cards will be made available to everyone over 70 years of age.

"The Congress party had removed late Veer Bahadur Singh from the chief minister's post because of his devotion to Lord Ram and his role in opening the lock of the Ram temple in Ayodhya," he claimed.

Escalating his attack, Adityanath said, "During the SP's rule in the state and the Congress' rule at the Centre, the poor suffered from hunger, farmers committed suicide, youth migrated for jobs, and daughters and businessmen were unsafe. There was a lack of housing and water provisions for the poor, and innocent children died of diseases like encephalitis."



"Terrorist incidents were rampant, with attacks on the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the Sankatmochan temple in Varanasi occurring during the SP government and bombings in Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad happening under the Congress rule," he added.

"However, under PM Modi's leadership, terrorism and Naxalism have been eradicated from the country, while India's global respect has increased manifold," he said.

He also addressed a public meeting in Mirzapur.

"Earlier, the local youth used to leave Mirzapur to pursue their education. Even people like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national general secretary Arun Singh had to study outside Mirzapur. Despite the lack of resources, they persevered. However, Mirzapur now boasts of its university, allowing residents to invite their relatives to receive a quality education (here)," said Adityanath.

He highlighted various developmental projects, such as the ropeway in the triangle of Maa Vindhyavasini and the waterway connection to Kolkata and Haldia via Prayagraj, Varanasi and Ballia.

Adityanath also mentioned the construction of a grand corridor for Maa Vindhyavasini. During Navratri, 3.5 million devotees visited Maa Vindhyavasini in Mirzapur and after the corridor's completion, this number is expected to increase to 10 million, he said.

This will boost the local economy, Adityanath said, and added that the entire district will gain national and international recognition.

The seventh and last phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on June 1 covering the Lok Sabha seats of Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bansgaon (SC), Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Mirzapur and Robertsganj (SC).