BJP responsible for unemployment, corruption in Haryana, says Priyanka

The Congress will win all seats in the state with a huge margin, she said

Sirsa: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a roadshow in support of party candidate Kumari Selja for Lok Sabha elections, in Sirsa, Haryana, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Sirsa (Haryana)
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday slammed the BJP government for "unemployment, corruption and inflation" in the Haryana.
"There is a huge wave of Congress in Haryana. Haryana has the highest unemployment in the entire country, the price of which is being paid by the youth here.
"The public is fed up with the rampant inflation, corruption and instability of the BJP and is going to bring about a big change)," she said in a post in Hindi on X.
The Congress will win all seats in the state with a huge margin, she said.
Earlier, she led a roadshow to garner support for party nominee Kumari Selja for the May 25 Lok Sabha poll in Haryana.
Standing in an open vehicle along with Selja and former Haryana minister Kiran Choudhary, Priyanka waved towards people during her roadshow, which lasted for about an hour.
It was her first such election outing in Haryana.
Holding party flags, Congress workers raised slogans 'Congress party Zindabad' and showered flower petals on her.
The roadshow came hours before the campaigning for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls comes to an end.
Selja, a prominent Dalit face of the Congress in Haryana, is pitted against BJP's Ashok Tanwar.
Like Selja, Tanwar has also been the president of the Haryana Congress when he was in the party.

First Published: May 23 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

