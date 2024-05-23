Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

LS polls 2024: Election is fight to safeguard Constitution, says Rahul

At an election meeting in northeast Delhi's Dilshad Garden in support of party candidate Kanhaiya Kumar, he claimed that the BJP always wanted to change the Constitution

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader

Congress leader and party candidate Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 1:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday charged that the BJP always wanted to "tear and throw away" the Constitution, and asserted that the Lok Sabha elections this time is a fight to safeguard it.
At an election meeting in northeast Delhi's Dilshad Garden in support of party candidate Kanhaiya Kumar, he claimed that the BJP always wanted to change the Constitution.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"These people (BJP) have always wanted to tear and throw it (Constitution) away. They never accepted neither the Indian Constitution nor the Indian flag. In this election finally they have accepted that they want to change it," he charged.
"In this election, the fight is for safeguarding the Indian Constitution. It is not simply a book, our Constitution carries thousands of years of ideological heritage of Gandhi, Ambedkar and Nehru ji," the Congress leader said.
The former Congress president said the BJP has finally "accepted" in this election that it wanted to change the Constitution.
However, the BJP will have to face the opposition and crores of people of the country if it tried to change the Constitution, he said.
"I want to tell them (BJP) you don't have the dare to do it (change Constitution). You will have to face us and the cores of people of India if you attempt it," Gandhi added.
The Election Commission had on Wednesday asked the Congress to ensure that its star campaigners and candidates do not make statements which give a false impression that the Constitution may be abolished or sold.
Thursday is the last day of campaigning in the city.
Delhi will go to polls on May 25 and the results will be announced on June 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha elections Elections in India BJP Congress Constitution Election news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2024 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEITC Q4 Results TodayPaytm Share PriceZerodha | Nithin KamathIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon