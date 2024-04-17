Coast Guard apprehends fishing boat involved in smuggling off Maha coast

The correlation with the available data on the suspect boat indicated multiple discrepancies in vessel registration as well. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)

Indian Coast Guard Regional Headquarters (West) launched an operation based on a tip-off from customs and apprehended an Indian fishing boat 83 Nm northwest off Mumbai on Tuesday.

The fishing boat was allegedly reported to be involved in the smuggling of diesel and carrying an unauthorised amount of foreign or Indian currency.

The operation involved a sustained search during challenging night conditions amidst considerable fishing and merchant traffic, covering an area of 200 square miles, including offshore development areas off the Maharashtra coast.

In a seamlessly coordinated operation that involved searches by two ICG Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) and one Interceptor Boat, the suspected boat was finally located and boarded on April 15.



A preliminary investigation revealed that the boat with five crew members departed Mandwa port at about 8 pm on April 14, to effect rendezvous with suspected Indian offshore supply vessels with the intent to smuggle diesel.

Thorough rummaging of the vessel revealed the boat was operating with modified holds to store fuel up to 20,000 litres and with false/multiple identities.

The correlation with the available data on the suspect boat indicated multiple discrepancies in vessel registration as well.

The rummaging operation and admission by the tandel revealed a carriage of Rs 11 lakh 46 thousand, which was meant to be given to some Indian OSV operating from offshore areas in return for smuggled diesel.