Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

EC not acting in non-partisan manner: Kerala CM on PM Modi's Muslim remark

Vijayan contended it was a situation where the EC ought to have acted immediately, but till now it has been silent on the issue

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM

Photo: X@pinarayivijayan

Press Trust of India Kannur (Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 11:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that it was "unfortunate" that the Election Commission (EC) was not acting in a non-partisan manner by taking immediate action in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent alleged remarks against Muslims.
Vijayan contended it was a situation where the EC ought to have acted immediately, but till now it has been silent on the issue.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"It is unfortunate. The EC should have shown it was non-partisan. It should have acted immediately," the Marxist veteran said at a press meet here.
Vijayan said that this is an issue which would have to be raised before the Supreme Court.
At the same time, he claimed that because of such statements by the PM, the anti-BJP sentiment in the nation is strengthening and the saffron party will be isolated even further.
Modi, during a poll rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on Sunday, said that if the Congress comes to power, it would redistribute people's wealth to Muslims.
He also alleged that the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children."

Criticising the statement, Vijayan had a day ago accused the prime minister of carrying out a communal campaign by fabricating imaginary stories to create anti-Muslim hatred among people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Election Commission of India Narendra Modi Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala govt Muslim votes Lok Sabha elections Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayTraffic Advisory in Delhi Hanuman JayantiSBI Surya Ghar SchemeIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon