Former WWE wrestler 'The Great Khali' says Rahul Gandhi is a 'jumla'

Former WWE champion Dalip Singh Rana who is famed by his ring name 'The Great Khali' on Sunday termed Rahul Gandhi a 'jumla' and said that the Congress leader has turned out to be a "total failure."

The retired professional wrestler who had joined the BJP before the last Assembly elections in Punjab told ANI, "Rahul Gandhi has himself become a 'jumla'. He has no idea what to do as he has failed so many times ..."

"When he totally failed, the Congress appointed (Mallikarjun) Kharge as the party president," the former wrestler said.

"He further added that since Rahul had accepted defeat so Kharge has been brought forward as Rahul Gandhi has failed and is out of the race," Rana said.

Rana is supporting Kailash Choudhary, the sitting MP from Barmer, Jaisalmer who is pitted against Congress candidate Ummeda Ram Beniwal and independent Ravindra Singh Bhati in this Lok Sabha election, the results of which will be declared on June 4.

"He (Chaudhary) has won in the past and will win again... There will be development when BJP will form government at Central as well as state level and I believe that BJP will form government at both levels... Vote for Kailash Chowdhury so that whatever work is left for Barmer, that can be completed," the WWE wrestler said.

'The Great Khali' has also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his good work.



"What PM Modi has done, the rich won't get it. What the rich and Congress leaders understand is that only if the money is transferred to their account, then only they accept the fact that the work has been done... PM Modi has done things that people wouldn't have thought about, what he has done can only be done by someone who has seen poverty..," he said.

"He did work beyond our thinking... Earlier, women used to wait for evening and used to go to the fields, but he (PM Narendra Modi) constructed toilets in every household. Earlier, the poor didn't even think of having a cylinder, but he made sure to make cylinders available in each and every household. He made it possible for the poor to have bank accounts. Nobody could have thought about that. Earlier, the money used to reach the bank accounts of the village head but now, the money directly reaches the bank account of the poor people under the Jan Dhan Yojana."

Earlier, Rajasthan's BJP President CP Joshi took a jibe at Congress and said that the BJP in the past 10 years has done more work than Congress' 50 years and this will be the base of BJP's victory.

Joshi affirmed that the people of Rajasthan are with PM Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha elections, because of the work done by BJP in the last 10 years for farmers, poor, women and youth. He said, "I ask the Congress to bring their record of 50 years... We have done more work in the last 10 years compared to the Congress' 50 years and this will be the base of our victory."

Polling for 12 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan concluded on April 19, while the remaining 13 seats will be polled in the second phase on April 26.