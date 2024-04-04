Sensex (    %)
                             
Gourav Vallabh joins BJP hours after quitting 'directionless' Congress

'I can neither raise anti-Sanatan slogans nor abuse wealth creators day in and day out,' Gourav Vallabh wrote in his resignation letter

Gourav Vallabh joins BJP

Gourav Vallabh joins BJP

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

Hours after resigning from the Congress, Gourav Vallabh, the party's national spokesperson, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday. His move adds to the growing number of Congress members switching sides ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.


Vallabh, known for articulating the party's views on finance and economy-related issues during television debates, tendered his resignation in a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

In the letter, he criticised the Congress party and called it "directionless". He also expressed his discomfort at raising "anti-Sanatan" slogans or abusing wealth creators of the country.
"I am not able to feel comfortable with the directionless way in which the Congress Party is moving forward today. I can neither raise anti-Sanatan slogans nor abuse the wealth creators of the country in the morning and evening. That is why I am resigning from all posts and primary membership of the Congress Party," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He added, "I am a professor of finance. After joining the Congress party, I was appointed as the national spokesperson. I passionately presented the party's stance on various issues to the people of our country. However, in recent days, I have grown increasingly uncomfortable with the party's position."

 

He further expressed his initial belief that the Congress, being the oldest party in the country, valued the input of young intellectuals and their innovative ideas. However, he lamented that in recent years, it became apparent that the party's current form struggles to align itself with the youth and their fresh perspectives.

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

