Festival of democracy to be successful when it defeats dictators: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged people on Saturday to vote for change and asserted that the "festival of democracy" will be considered successful only when democratic powers defeat the dictatorial ones.

He said the last phase of voting to save the Constitution and democracy was underway in the country and the INDIA bloc was fighting the dictatorial powers with courage.



"The battle is now in its final phase. The public has stood firmly with us in every phase. After six phases, people want to see us win," Kharge said in a post on 'X'.

The people want to see the Congress' guarantees fulfilled, he added.

"This time the country has supported and sided with 'Yuva Nyay, Kisaan Nyay, Nari Nyay, Shramik Nyay and Hissedari Nyay.

"This festival of democracy will be considered successful only when the democratic powers defeat the dictatorial powers," the Congress leader said.

"Today, when you press the EVM button for 57 seats in 8 states and Union territories, think about the Preamble of the Constitution - 'We the people of India,'" he said in a post in Hindi on 'X'.

Kharge also urged people to think about the future of farmers, youngsters, workers, women, Dalits, tribals and backward classes.

"Will you push them into the swamp of injustice, oppression and inequality for another five years or will you create a brighter, better and just future for them," he asked.

"You have to decide. Remember, if there is a Constitution, our basic fundamental rights will remain," the Congress chief said.

Kharge also welcomed first-time voters, saying youngsters who are going to vote for the first time have a big responsibility on their shoulders.

He requested people to vote in large numbers.

"By voting for change, it will be a happy beginning," Kharge said.

In the seventh and final phase of the general election on Saturday, polling is being held for 57 constituencies spread across seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, including Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third consecutive term in the Lok Sabha.

The voting is being held in all 13 seats of Punjab and four of Himachal Pradesh, 13 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha and three in Jharkhand, besides Chandigarh. Polling for the remaining 42 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and bypolls to six Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh is also taking place simultaneously.