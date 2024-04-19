Lok Sabha polls 2024 phase 1: Over 40% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm

Voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Dibrugarh district. (Photo: PTI)

Voting in the first phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections started on April 19. The first phase will see 102 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats go to polls across 17 states and four Union Territories (UTs).

Voter turnout in Sikkim

The voter turnout in Sikkim was at 36.88 per cent till 1 pm. In the northeastern state of Sikkim, voting is underway for 32 Assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha seat.

Voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh

By 1 pm, Uttar Pradesh recorded a 37 per cent turnout in eight Lok Sabha seats. Eight Lok Sabha constituencies went to polls in UP on Friday out of a total of 80 constituencies in the state.

Voter turnout in Rajasthan

Over 33 per cent polling was recorded in Rajasthan till 1 pm. In Rajasthan, 12 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats went to polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Voter turnout in Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep recorded the lowest turnout at 29.91 per cent, as of 1 pm.

Voter turnout in Tripura

Of all the states that went to polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Tripura recorded the highest voter turnout at 53.04 per cent, as of 1 pm.

Voter turnout in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 37.53 per cent till 1 pm.

Voter turnout in Maharashtra

Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 32.36 per cent till 1 pm. In the first phase, five out of 48 seats went to polls in the state.

The first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 polls is being in Tamil Nadu (39 seats), Rajasthan (12), Uttar Pradesh (8), Madhya Pradesh (6), Uttarakhand (5), Arunachal Pradesh (2), Meghalaya (2), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Puducherry (1), Sikkim (1) and Lakshadweep (1). There will be five seats each in Assam and Maharashtra, four in Bihar, three in West Bengal, two in Manipur, and one each in Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, and Chhattisgarh.

The Election Commission stated that the voting in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will commence at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm on April 19.



