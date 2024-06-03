Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP-led NDA to win 450 seats, says Uma Bharti

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Monday said the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win around 450 Lok Sabha seats.

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Monday said the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win around 450 Lok Sabha seats, more than the numbers predicted by the exit polls.

In a post on X, former Union minister Bharti also said that pilgrims from various states and seers whom she met in the last two-and-a-half months of her stay in the Himalayas only spoke of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Exit polls on Saturday predicted that Prime Minister Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls.

While India Today-Axis My India has forecast 361-401 seats for the BJP-led alliance and 131-166 seats for the opposition INDIA bloc in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the ABP-C Voter predicted 353-383 seats for the ruling alliance and 152-182 seats for the INDIA bloc.

Today's Chanakya predicted 335 seats to the BJP and 400 to the NDA, with a margin of 15 seats either way. It predicted 107 seats to the opposition alliance with a possibility of its tally going up or down by 11 seats.

The Times Now-ETG Research's exit poll gave 358 and 152 seats to the NDA and the INDIA bloc respectively.

The BJP had given the slogan of '400 paar' for its alliance in the Lok Sabha polls.

"The exit polls came out day before yesterday, whatever their estimates are, but my estimate cannot be less than four hundred and fifty (seats for NDA)," Bharti said on her X handle.

Describing Modi as a charismatic person, she said, "The way Modi ji did tap (meditation) in Kanyakumari, only alaukik (divine) person can do it."



The BJP leader is working for the conservation of the river Ganga these days.

Bharti said PM Modi has likened the Ganga to his mother, which has strengthened her belief that her dream (of the river conservation) will be fulfilled.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister also expressed hope that her dream of implementation of the Ken-Betwa River Linking Project (in Bundelkhand region of MP and Uttar Pradesh) will also be fulfilled.