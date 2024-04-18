Lok sabha polls: Home Minister Amit Shah holds mega roadshow in Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah embarked on a roadshow on Thursday morning in Sanand town of Gujarat's Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, from where he is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.

Shah, while standing on a specially-designed vehicle, greeted the people and BJP workers who gathered in large numbers on the route - from the APMC Chowk to Nalsarovar Chowk.

Ahead of the roadshow in Sanand, Shah in a post on X said, "Today I will appeal to my brothers and sisters of Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Constituency to make BJP victorious and give their blessings to Modi ji so that he becomes Prime Minister once again to make the country No. 1 in every sector and to make Gandhinagar one of the most developed Lok Sabha constituencies in the country."



The senior BJP leader, who is seeking re-election from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency for a second term, will file his nomination papers on Friday, state party spokesperson Yagnesh Dave said.

This is one of the three roadshows to be held by Shah in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency during the day before addressing a rally in Vejalpur area of Ahmedabad in the evening.

After Sanand town of Ahmedabad district, Shah will hold a roadshow in Kalol town of Gandhinagar district.

It would be followed by a third roadshow in Ahmedabad city covering areas under Sabarmati, Ghatlodia, Naranpura and Vejalpur assembly segments, all part of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, which the senior BJP leader won in 2019.

The Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency consists of seven assembly segments -- Gandhinagar North, Kalol, Sanand, Ghatlodia, Vejalpur, Naranpura and Sabarmati. All these assembly seats are with the BJP.

The former BJP president won from Gandhinagar in 2019 by a margin of more than 5 lakh votes.

In the past, the seat had been represented by BJP veteran and former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani.

The opposition Congress has fielded party secretary Sonal Patel from Gandhinagar.

Patel filed her nomination papers on Tuesday.

Voting for all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will take place in a single phase on May 7.