LS polls: Will do away with 'secular' in Preamble, says Karnataka BJP MP

Six years since Anantkumar Hegde said the BJP would change the Constitution to do away with the word "secular" in its preamble, the BJP MP on Sunday reiterated it, exhorting the public to ensure two-thirds majority for the saffron party in Lok Sabha to amend the country's founding document.

The BJP needs a two-thirds majority in both houses of Parliament to amend the Constitution and "set right distortions and unnecessary additions made to it by the Congress", Hedge said, addressing a gathering here, going on to explain the numbers required to amend the preamble of the Constitution. The party would also need to come to power in more than 20 States for this, the six-time Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka said.



Karnataka | Uttara Kannada BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde says, "They (Congress) have changed the Constitution and brought laws to oppress the entire Hindu society. If all this is to be changed, it will not happen with this minority vote. Both sides need a 2/3 majority. This time PM… pic.twitter.com/qltT44z9AL March 10, 2024

"If the Constitution has to be amended -- the Congress fundamentally distorted the Constitution by forcefully filling unnecessary things in it, especially by bringing in laws that were aimed at suppressing the Hindu society -- if all of this has to be changed it is not possible with this (current) majority.

"If we think it can be done as Congress is not there in Lok Sabha and (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi has two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha, and keep quiet, it is not possible," he said, as he stressed on the BJP's need to have two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and also win two-thirds of the States, to bring changes in the Constitution.

"Modi said -- Ab ki baar 400 paar (This time it will be above 400 seats) -- Why above 400? ... We have two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha, (but) in Rajya Sabha we don't have two-thirds majority. We have a small majority. In state governments, we don't have an adequate majority," Hegde said.

Hegde said NDA winning more than 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls would eventually help in mustering a similar majority in the Rajya Sabha, and coming to power in two-third of the states.

Pointing out that in the recent Rajya Sabha polls held in Karnataka, three seats were won by the Congress, while BJP got only one, the MP said that if Congress's number increases, any Constitutional amendment made by the BJP government would not get passed in the Rajya Sabha.





ALSO READ: Assessing BJP's 2019 Sankalpa Patra promises ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls Citing the example of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, he said that it was passed in the Lok Sabha and later in the Rajya Sabha "with effort". But several state governments did not approve it, and hence it could not be implemented, he pointed out.

"Now government plans to implement it (CAA) through an amendment. If not, the law and order will go out of hands and anti-nationals will have a free run," Hegde said, without explaining who the "anti-nationals" are.

"If we win more than 400 Lok Sabha seats, we can win the assembly seats. Because of this more than 20 states will come to us, and we will have two-thirds majority among the state governments. With two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and among state governments -- once this happens -- then see how it will be," he said.

In 2017, Hegde, the then Union Minister of State for Skill Development, had courted controversy for his comments regarding changing the Constitution.

Seeking to end the controversy that had stalled parliamentary proceedings at the time, Hegde had subsequently tendered an apology in the Lok Sabha after a nudge by the Speaker, but maintained that his statement had been distorted.

Reacting to Hegde's statement today, Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief D K Shivakumar said this showed that the BJP is anti-Constitution.

"Let him do it, amend the Constitution...this shows that the BJP government (at the Centre) and the BJP MP are against the Constitution given by Babasaheb Ambedkar. Let him get it stamped by the Prime Minister," he told reporters in the district headquarters town of Mandya.

