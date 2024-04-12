RO notifies postal voting dates in Udhampur LS constituency from April 14

Rakesh Minhas, the Returning Officer (RO) for Udhampur parliamentary constituency, on Thursday notified the dates for postal ballot voting.

This enables the voters falling under the categories of senior citizens, persons with disability and COVID-19 suspect or affected persons to exercise their right to franchise for two days from April 14.

In a proactive measure to ensure inclusion of all eligible voters in the electoral process, these categories of voters have been provided with the option to exercise their franchise through postal ballot, police officials said.

The officials said this initiative aims to accommodate the specific needs and circumstances of individuals who may face difficulties in physically visiting polling stations on the election day.

Under the supervision of respective assistant returning officers (AROs), the polling teams will conduct two home visits on April 14 and 15 in the respective assembly segments, they said.

The officials said these visits will allow identified electors to cast their votes from the comfort of their homes, thereby upholding their right to vote while prioritising their safety and convenience.

Minhas emphasized that the polling teams will coordinate in advance with the identified electors to determine the most suitable time for their visits.

This proactive approach ensures the secrecy of the vote is maintained at all stages in strict adherence to the guidelines provided by the Election Commission, he said.

The provision is in line with the EC's guidelines to facilitate voting through postal ballot for absentee voters.

"The electoral authorities aim to uphold the principles of democracy and ensure that every eligible citizen can participate in the electoral process without barriers," he said.

This initiative reaffirms the commitment of the election administration to promote inclusivity and accessibility in the electoral process.