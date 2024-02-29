Uttarakhand CM to attend BJP's Central Election Committee meeting today

The party may also initially focus on states where it is contesting on its own. The first list may also have some seats the BJP lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha election | Photo: X @ANI

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will attend the BJP Central Election Committee's (CEC) meeting to be held in the national capital on Thursday evening.

The meeting will be also attended by State President Mahendra Bhatt.

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP leadership held a core group meeting of different states as part of the candidate selection process for the Lok Sabha polls, with party chief JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah discussing with leaders the panel of names recommended by the respective state units.

The core committee meeting was held for several states including Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam besides the union territory of Delhi, ahead of the meeting of the party's Central Election Committee.

According to the information received from the state BJP office, there was a discussion on the candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in the meeting of the Uttarakhand BJP Core Group in Delhi last evening.

The party is expected to announce over 100 names over the next few days. Sources said the first list is likely to have the names of top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

The party may also initially focus on states where it is contesting on its own. The first list may also have some seats the BJP lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has discussed candidates for 14 Lok Sabha seats the party lost in 2019 and the first list could include around 40 names from the electorally crucial state, sources said. The first list may have all names in western Uttar Pradesh and some seats in the Awadh and Purvanchal regions of the state.

Sources said that in Madhya Pradesh, names of prominent leaders including former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and senior party functionaries Kailash Vijayvargiya and Narottam Mishra are among the recommendations received by the central leadership from the state unit.

Sources said that the first list for Rajasthan may have 15 names, including some prominent leaders. The list from Odisha is also expected to have names of some senior leaders and party functionaries.