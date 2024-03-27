Sensex (    %)
                             
VBA chief Ambedkar meets Maratha activist Jarange; discusses LS polls

The development assumes significance as Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar, was eyeing to seal a poll pact with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi

Prakash Ambedkar arrived in Antarwali Sarati village shortly after Tuesday midnight

Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar held a meeting with Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange in the wee hours of Wednesday over the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra's Jalna district.
The meeting, which lasted more than one hour, took place at Antarwali Sarati village where Jarange resides.
The development assumes significance as Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar, was eyeing to seal a poll pact with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance for the April-May general elections.
Ambedkar arrived in Antarwali Sarati village shortly after Tuesday midnight.
Talking to reporters after their meeting, Ambedkar said, "Lok Sabha polls are just round the corner. We held talks over the elections." When asked whether the VBA plans to contest the election with Jarange, Ambedkar said, "We will let you know at the appropriate time." Jarange urged members of the Maratha community to seek opinion from people on the idea of fielding one independent candidate in every Lok Sabha constituency in the state. "When we receive opinions and reports, we will decide the way forward," he said.
Despite the efforts, Ambedkar and three MVA allies - Congress, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Shiv Sena (UBT) - failed to reach a consensus over seat-sharing.
Last week, Ambedkar expressed displeasure with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) for their "unequal attitude" towards his party, and offered support to the Congress on seven Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra Elections to Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha seats will be held in five phases between April 19 and May 20, and votes will be counted on June 4.
On March 23, Ambedkar said he was calling off his party's alliance with Sena (UBT). The Dalit leader said his party was officially offered only three seats, including Akola. However, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the VBA was still a part of the MVA and discussions with Ambedkar were still on.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Prakash Ambedkar Maratha stir maratha kranti morcha Maratha community Lok Sabha elections

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

