BJP toppled Cong govt in MP by purchasing MLAs, Rahul alleges in poll rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the BJP of toppling his party's government in Madhya Pradesh in 2020 by purchasing MLAs, and expressed confidence that the grand old party would win around 150 seats in the assembly elections in the state to be held on November 17.

He was addressing an election rally in Vidisha, around 55 km from the state capital.

"A storm is going to come in favour of the Congress. The party will be winning 145 to 150 seats. Five years back, you (people) elected a Congress government but BJP leaders (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi, (MP Chief Minister) Shivraj Singh and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah purchased the MLAs and stole your government," Gandhi said.

The Kamal Nath-led Congress dispensation, which was in power in Madhya Pradesh for 15 months till March 2020, waived farm loans of 27 lakh farmers. But by toppling that government, the BJP deceived labourers, farmers, small traders and unemployed people, he alleged.

The Congress ousted the BJP from power in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh through love and not hatred, he said.

"The BJP ran a 40 percent cut government in Karnataka...(After Congress came to power there) I told the Karnataka chief minister to return the money that was snatched by the BJP government from the pockets of poor people in five years. I told him to return the money to the poor, which the BJP had given to the rich," he said.

People in the Congress-ruled Karnataka and Chhattisgarh are getting LPG cylinders at Rs 500 each, while people in other states are paying Rs 1,200-1,400 here for the same, Gandhi said.

The former Congress president said the Congress fulfilled all its promises in Karnataka, including farm loan waiver and free bus travel to women.

Farmers in Chhattisgarh are getting the guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) of the crop and labourers are being paid Rs 10,000 as wages. This is strengthening the local economy, he said.

Also Read Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections Madhya Pradesh Assembly election: Who are the key candidates from Congress? 'Madhya Pradesh is epicentre of corruption': Rahul Gandhi ahead of polls MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15 Fake promises of Congress don't stand chance against Modi guarantees: PM Congress govt is a government of entertainment, MP CM Chouhan takes a dig Unprecedented trust, affection for BJP among people: Modi at rally in MP MP CM Chouhan distributes voter slips in Bhopal, asks people to vote MP polls LIVE: You were cheated, says Rahul Gandhi to people of MP at rally