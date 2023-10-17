Health insurance, IPL team: What Congress promised in its manifesto for MP

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence
Posters targeting Kamal Nath surfaces in Bhopal ahead of MP polls
Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes
Played last bet of 'false' hope: Kamal Nath on BJP's 2nd list of candidates
Gave inflation, corruption and unemployment: Kamal Nath's jibe at Chouhan
Congress to release manifesto for MP polls, focus on youth and farmers
Madhya Pradesh polls: Rau constituency to see rerun of 2018 contest
Obvious for some to get disappointed: Kamal Nath on Congress 1st list
MP: Yadvendra Singh quits Congress, vows to teach Kamal Nath 'a lesson'
Mayawati's party releases 4th list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh polls