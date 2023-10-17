Health insurance, IPL team: What Congress promised in its manifesto for MP

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

Posters targeting Kamal Nath surfaces in Bhopal ahead of MP polls

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Played last bet of 'false' hope: Kamal Nath on BJP's 2nd list of candidates

Gave inflation, corruption and unemployment: Kamal Nath's jibe at Chouhan

Congress to release manifesto for MP polls, focus on youth and farmers

Madhya Pradesh polls: Rau constituency to see rerun of 2018 contest

Obvious for some to get disappointed: Kamal Nath on Congress 1st list

MP: Yadvendra Singh quits Congress, vows to teach Kamal Nath 'a lesson'