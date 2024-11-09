Business Standard
Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / Had Congress prioritised rural India, we would have less poverty: Gadkari

Had Congress prioritised rural India, we would have less poverty: Gadkari

Gadkari said the BJP is neither a party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor himself but the workers who dedicated their lives to it

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Gadkari said he does not oppose any kind of reservation but will never use religion and caste for politics. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Wardha
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 8:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday accused the Congress of not prioritising rural India, saying had that been the case, farmers would not be dying by suicide and there would have been less poverty in villages.

Addressing a rally at Arvi in Wardha district ahead of the November 20 assembly polls, Gadkari said the BJP is neither a party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor himself but the workers who dedicated their lives to it. He also hailed the contribution of party workers in his political journey.

The Nagpur MP recalled his days as a party worker when he would visit the neighbouring Wardha district, in the state's Vidarbha region, on a scooter with a third pillion rider. The region elects 62 of Maharashtra's 288 MLAs.

 

In 75 years of India's history, the Congress never gave priority to the development of the country's rural side. There were no roads in villages or drinking water.

Congress never seriously thought of the development of rural India. Had the rural India got priority then farmers would not have committed suicide, there would not have been poverty in the villages," he said.

Gadkari said he does not oppose any kind of reservation but will never use religion and caste for politics.

More From This Section

Nana Patole

PM Modi using 'divisive language', Maharashtra will not tolerate it: Patole

Ravi Shankar Prasad, ravi

Maha Cong assured Muslim body of 10% reservation, ban on RSS, claims BJP

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

BJP diverting people's attention from core issues through lies, says Kharge

Modi, Narendra Modi

Cong losing support due to unity of SCs, STs, Dalits, Adivasis: PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

INDIA alliance will bring changes in Maharashtra with 5 guarantees: Rahul

The senior BJP leader said those who are socially, economically and educationally backward should get reservation to become economically and educationally capable but not by putting forward the shields of castes.

We have to grow because of our work, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Centre plans AI-driven traffic safety, invites foreign investment in infra

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Road ministry to double defect liability period for EPC contracts to 10 yrs

N Biren Singh, Biren Singh, Biren

Govt okays 50 National Highways projects in Manipur; all you need to know

Ganderbal terror attack

J&K terror attack: Vital infra targeted, Shah pledges action; key updates

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

India's road infrastructure will surpass that of US: Nitin Gadkari

Topics : Nitin Gadkari Congress BJP Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 8:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon