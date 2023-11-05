BJP committed to create marvellous Mizoram, says PM Modi ahead of polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released a video message for the people of poll-bound Mizoram seeking their support and blessings to make their homeland "marvellous".

Addressing the people of the northeastern state on the last day of the campaign, Modi in the video message said the BJP-led central government has taken steps to improve its various infrastructure including railway, health and sports.

Terming the people of Mizoram like his family members, he said it has always been a great pleasure for him to interact with the state's warm people.

"We gave prime importance to fulfil your aspirations, dreams and necessities," Modi said.

"Friends, the BJP is committed to creating a marvellous Mizoram. I am sure that we will get your support and blessings to make it happen," Modi said.

Polling for the 40-seat Mizoram assembly will be held on November 7 and votes will be counted on December 3.

The Prime Minister was earlier scheduled to visit the state and hold a public meeting at Mamit on October 30. His visit was, however, cancelled without citing any reason.

In the video message, he said that Mizoram is rich in nature and culture, and it has the potential to become a global tourist hub with improvement of infrastructure, which in turn will improve trade.

"Friends, during one of my earlier visits to Mizoram, I had promised to work for transformation by transportation. Since then, a revolution has happened across sectors by the BJP-led government," the Prime Minister said.

He assured the people that many steps would be taken to improve Mizoram's health infrastructure so that people do not need to go to other places for treatment.

Stating that Mizoram's farmers are the foundation of the state's development, he said 1.7 lakh peasants are getting money in their account under a central scheme.

He said that the Northeast played a key role in India's rise in sports and the BJP committed to increase sports infrastructure in the region, including Mizoram.