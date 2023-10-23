Vote for AIMIM if you want freedom from hate, discrimination: Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday urged people here to vote for his party if they wanted to get freedom from hatred, inequality, and discrimination.

He alleged that since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, hatred among people has increased. He also told people if they wanted to end hatred and communalism then they had to understand their political strength.

Earlier there was only BJP and Congress to choose from, but now AIMIM too is an option, he said.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen, or AIMIM, is contesting the Assembly election for the first time in Rajasthan and has fielded candidates from Hawa Mahal in Jaipur, Fatehpur in Sikar, and Kaman in Bharatpur district.

"If you want to get freedom from hatred, get shareholding and equality, end discrimination and strengthen brotherhood then vote for AIMIM," Owaisi said addressing a public meeting here on Sunday.

"Hatred has increased after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014 and if people want to end hatred and communalism then people need to understand their political strength," he said.

Owaisi said that he is blamed by the political parties for the splitting of votes wherever he contests elections.

"I am contesting elections in Rajasthan for the first time. How did 25 BJP MPs win from the state in 2019? People in the Congress won't be able to give an answer to it. Tomorrow, those responsible in the Congress will say Owaisi came and gave a provocative speech," he said, as he urged people not to vote under anyone's fear.