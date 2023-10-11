Rajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Following reports of unrest in the BJP over ticket distribution in Rajasthan, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "a team has been formed for damage control."

While addressing the media on Tuesday Meghwal said, "A team has been formed for damage control. The team is being headed by MoS Kailash Choudhary. I too have spoken with 8-10 people. We hold reviews every day."

Meghwal further stated, "We will do whatever damage control is required. All of them are workers of the BJP. When they were demanding tickets, they were competing against each other. Now, that tickets have been allotted, everyone will work to make the candidates - who received the tickets - win."

On party MPs being fielded by the BJP in state elections, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal says, "Every party has its strategy. We are working as per our strategy. You saw this in Madhya Pradesh too. I think this is a good move," he further added.

The BJP is leaving no stone unturned to emerge victorious in the five states, going to poll next month. As a part of it, it pitted MPs including Union Ministers in the states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

While, the BJP fielded Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Lok Sabha MP from Jaipur Rural, in Jhotwara Assembly constituency, the party fielded three central ministers -- Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of State (MoS) for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel, and Minister of State for Rural Development and Steel Faggan Singh Kulatse--and four Lok Sabha MPs in Madhya Pradesh polls.

The Election Commission on Monday announced the schedule for assembly polls in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 23 and Telangana on November 30.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states.

Of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates.

The elections to five states are crucial as they are being held months before the Lok Sabha elections in April-May next year.

Also Read Rajasthan elections: BJP suspends Kailash Meghwal over corruption claims Does your regular car insurance cover flood and water damage? Rajasthan: Union min Meghwal claims Kailash Meghwal will join Congress Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state Rajasthan elections 2023: BJP begins minority outreach initiative Complaints on C-Vigil to be resolved in 100 minutes: Raj electoral officer Replicating its Madhya Pradesh strategy, BJP fields 7 MPs in Rajasthan Congress will again form govt in Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot on upcoming polls Rajasthan assembly polls: 80-plus voters allowed to cast ballot from home BJP is strong on the ground level, says Leaders of Opposition in Rajasthan

Congress and BJP are the key players in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Telangana is expected to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Congress and BJP.