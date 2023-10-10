Congress will again form govt in Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot on upcoming polls

With the Election Commission of India announcing dates for the assembly polls in five states, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that the Congress will form the government again in Rajasthan.

"Today, the election schedule of five states was announced. We welcome this. The public is eager to announce their mandate. Rajasthan will go to polls on November 23. The entire party is ready," Sachin Pilot said.

He further exuded confidence that Congress will form government once again in Rajasthan.

"I am confident that what didn't happen in the last 25-30 years will happen this year and Congress will form Government once again in the state...As per the feedback we are receiving, Congress is strong in all of the states...I believe that in the 2023 elections, Congress will form government in all states," he added.

Earlier today, the Election Commission announced the schedule for assembly polls in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

Elections will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 23 and Telangana on November 30.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3 for all five states.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar made the announcement of poll dates at a press conference in New Delhi. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates in these states.

The elections to five states are crucial as they are being held months before the Lok Sabha elections in April-May next year.

Congress and BJP are the key players in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

In the 2018 elections, the Congress party secured 100 seats, in Rajasthan which was short of majority by one seat (as 101 seats are required to form the government). Later, it formed the government with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The BJP had secured 73 seats, much fewer than those in the previous election in which it had won a majority of 163 seats.