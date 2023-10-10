close
Sensex (-0.01%)
65506.89 -5.50
Nifty (-0.72%)
19512.35 -141.15
Nifty Midcap (-1.34%)
39744.65 -540.05
Nifty Smallcap (-1.89%)
5809.35 -112.05
Nifty Bank (-1.07%)
43886.50 -474.10
Heatmap

Congress will again form govt in Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot on upcoming polls

He further exuded confidence that Congress will form government once again in Rajasthan

Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 9:04 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With the Election Commission of India announcing dates for the assembly polls in five states, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that the Congress will form the government again in Rajasthan.
"Today, the election schedule of five states was announced. We welcome this. The public is eager to announce their mandate. Rajasthan will go to polls on November 23. The entire party is ready," Sachin Pilot said.
He further exuded confidence that Congress will form government once again in Rajasthan.
"I am confident that what didn't happen in the last 25-30 years will happen this year and Congress will form Government once again in the state...As per the feedback we are receiving, Congress is strong in all of the states...I believe that in the 2023 elections, Congress will form government in all states," he added.
Earlier today, the Election Commission announced the schedule for assembly polls in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.
Elections will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 23 and Telangana on November 30.

Also Read

Sachin Pilot may launch his 'Pragatisheel Congress' on June 11: Report

Explained: Why is Sachin Pilot holding a day-long protest in Rajasthan

Rajasthan elections 2023: Meet Sachin Pilot, the youth icon of Congress

Sach was life: Tendulkar on field was raw emotion, a happiness pill

From student to the God of Cricket: Sachin Tendulkar's journey to the top

Rajasthan assembly polls: 80-plus voters allowed to cast ballot from home

BJP is strong on the ground level, says Leaders of Opposition in Rajasthan

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot approves 90% discount on bus fares for women

BJP releases first candidate list for Rajasthan; Vasundhara Raje missing

Rajasthan elections: BJP will win with strong mandate, say party leaders

The counting of votes will take place on December 3 for all five states.
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar made the announcement of poll dates at a press conference in New Delhi. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates in these states.
The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates.
The elections to five states are crucial as they are being held months before the Lok Sabha elections in April-May next year.
Congress and BJP are the key players in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
In the 2018 elections, the Congress party secured 100 seats, in Rajasthan which was short of majority by one seat (as 101 seats are required to form the government). Later, it formed the government with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The BJP had secured 73 seats, much fewer than those in the previous election in which it had won a majority of 163 seats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sachin Pilot Ashok Gehlot rajasthan Congress

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveShah Rukh Khan Death ThreatsAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceNew Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE SCORECricket World Cup IND vs AFG MatchSony WF-1000XM5 review

Elections 2023

Telangana Assembly election: Polling on November 30, result on December 3Rajasthan Assembly election: Polling on November 23, results on December 3

Sports News

Cricket World Cup IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill likely to miss Afghanistan matchCricket fans lash out at BCCI over World Cup ticket chaos, shoddy planning

India News

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll at 34, IAF begins rescuing stranded touristsNewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

Economy News

India watching military conflict in Middle East closely, says Hardeep PuriG20 FMCBG meeting at Marrakesh: All eyes on MDB reform road map
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon