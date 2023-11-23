Sensex (0.07%)
Rajasthan to change tradition, will give another chance to Cong: Kharge

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said Rajasthan, the holy land of heroes and warriors, has accepted the Congress' public welfare schemes

Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo: PTI)

Kharge claimed that the BJP is scared of the Congress' social justice, economic empowerment and savings and relief schemes | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 2:02 PM IST
On the last day of campaigning for the Rajasthan Assembly polls, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said the people will not fall for the alleged "lies, deception and hateful words" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and have decided to change the revolving door tradition of the state.
In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said Rajasthan, the holy land of heroes and warriors, has accepted the Congress' public welfare schemes.
"Thanks to more than ten million families for reposing their trust in the seven guarantees of the Congress party. There is an environment in favour of the Congress party in the entire state," he said.
Kharge claimed that the BJP is scared of the Congress' social justice, economic empowerment and savings and relief schemes.
"Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi ji and Home Minister Amit Shah are busy making hollow, absurd and divisive remarks, they are not able to digest the seven guarantees made by the Congress party. This time the public will not fall for their lies, deception and hateful words," the Congress chief said.
The people of Rajasthan have decided that this time that the tradition will change and they will give another opportunity to the Congress, he added.
Polling for the Rajasthan assembly polls will be held on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3.

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 2:02 PM IST

