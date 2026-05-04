Finances stable, but freebies might hamper Tamil Nadu's fiscal maths

The manifesto promised a ₹2,500 monthly assistance to all women heads of families; a ₹15,000 annual payment to every mother or guardian to prevent school dropouts; unemployment assistance for graduates and diploma holders; loan waivers for cooperative crop loans; and a ₹30,000 annual transfer to weaver families.

While the fiscal deficit is currently low, these promised sops are projected to increase it in the coming years. The revised estimates for 2025-26 (FY26) have already shown a slight rise in the fiscal deficit. Although the budget estimates for FY27 foresee a fiscal deficit of 3 per cent, this appears unlikely.