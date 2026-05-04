Finances stable, but freebies might hamper Tamil Nadu's fiscal maths
A similar trend is visible in the revenue deficit, as the revised estimates suggest a revenue deficit of 1.94 per cent of GSDP in FY26, up from 1.47 per cent in FY25
Yash Kumar Singhal
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The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK’s) election manifesto revolved around a mix of development projects and freebies aimed at women, youth and the vulnerable sections of society. However, fulfilling all the freebie promises might strain Tamil Nadu’s fiscal position, which has remained largely stable after the Covid-19 pandemic.