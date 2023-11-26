Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

LIC exploring possibility of setting up fintech arm says, Chairman Mohanty

LIC has initiated a total digital transformation project DIVE (Digital Innovation and Value Enhancement) and appointed a consultant to steer the project, LIC Chairman Siddhartha Mohanty told

LIC

LIC

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 1:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As part of its digital transformation exercise, insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is exploring the possibility of setting up a fintech unit.
LIC has initiated a total digital transformation project DIVE (Digital Innovation and Value Enhancement) and appointed a consultant to steer the project, LIC Chairman Siddhartha Mohanty told PTI in an interview.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Our objective is to get best in class digital initiatives for all our stakeholders, customers, intermediaries, marketing people and everybody through the project DIVE," he said.
In the first phase, the customer acquisition part is going to be transformed, he said. Customer acquisition is done through three modes--agent, bancassurance and direct sale.
LIC gets most of its new customers through its agents. Subsequently, other areas would see transformation, he said, adding, services like claims settlement, loan and other services will be made available at the click of a button.
"Customers need not come to the office. Sitting at home through his mobile he can access our required services...we are focussing on fintech as well and will harness its potential in expanding business," he said.
LIC is also exploring options of having its own fintech arm that can be developed as a business model, he said. Asked to share further details on fintech, he said, it is premature to talk about it.
It is to be noted that LIC has added three fintech companies as corporate agents so far in the current year for product distribution. The insurer has lined up 3-4 new product launches during the current financial year to accelerate new business premium growth in the double digit.
LIC is going to launch one product in the first week of December, he said, hoping that it will attract a lot of traction in the market. Sharing some features of the new product, Mohanty said it will provide assured returns and after maturity, the policyholder will get 10 per cent of the sum assured life long.

Also Read

We are focussing to grow non-par premium: LIC chairman Siddhartha Mohanty

Former Odisha minister and Assembly Speaker Maheswar Mohanty passes away

LIC targets double-digit growth, plans 3-4 products for FY24: Chairman

Irdai grants permission to Go Digit Life Insurance to commence business

In a first, PSU general insurers' market share below a third of industry

PSU insurers' stocks surge on attractive valuation, RBI's risk weight norms

High-value insurance policies in the slow lane after tax overhaul

Niva Bupa seeks to have gross written premium of Rs 10,000 cr by FY27

Reflects success: MoHRE as over 6.6 mn subscribe to Unemployment Insurance

Employees' State Insurance adds 1.8 million new members in September

He exuded confidence that the new product will create disruption in the market as everybody wants to know how much he or she is paying and the returns one would get after 20-25 years.
In addition, he said, loan facility and premature withdrawal would also be a feature of the new product. Guaranteed return products are in the interest of policyholders and shareholders, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Life Insurance Corporation of India LIC LIC IPO Fintech Digital transformation Insurance

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieOnePlus 12Rajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon