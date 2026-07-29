IBC moratorium shields only corporate debtor, not promoters, directors: SC

The Supreme Court's latest ruling clarifying that the moratorium under Section 14 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) protects only the corporate debtor, and not its promoters, directors, subsidiary companies or personal guarantors, is expected to reshape litigation strategy in insolvency-linked disputes, particularly those involving homebuyers and consumers, according to experts.

A corporate debtor is a company, business or limited liability partnership that owes money to another person or entity.

In a judgment delivered on July 27, a Bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta held that the insolvency moratorium imposed on a real estate developer could not be used to stall consumer complaints against its promoters and other associated entities.

The ruling came in a dispute involving the Mantri Manyata Energia housing project, where homebuyers sought to continue proceedings before the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) despite insolvency proceedings against the developer.

Law experts said the decision reinforces a principle already recognised under the IBC that the moratorium is confined to the corporate debtor. It also sends a strong signal against attempts by individuals associated with an insolvent company to use the insolvency process as a shield from personal liability.

"The judgment leaves the doors open for parallel proceedings to continue against the promoters, directors, subsidiary companies or personal guarantors if they have specifically not been brought under the ambit of the order passed against the corporate debtor under Section 14 of the IBC," said Nishant Nigam, managing partner at law firm 3Sixty Law Group.

"The judgment clearly distinguishes the rights and liabilities of the corporate debtor from its promoters, directors and other subsidiary companies or even, for that matter, personal guarantors," Nigam said.

The immediate consequence is that promoters, directors and guarantors can no longer routinely seek a stay of proceedings by citing the corporate debtor's moratorium.

Nigam, however, cautioned that the ruling could lead to "multifarious litigation" as aggrieved parties pursue separate proceedings against the corporate debtor and its promoters, directors, subsidiaries or personal guarantors before different forums.

"The promoters, directors and personal guarantors can no longer hide behind the garb of a Section 14 order against the corporate debtor in order to absolve themselves of any personal liability," he said.

Chirag Gupta, associate partner at law firm Alpha Partners, said the judgment reaffirms that the statutory protection under Section 14 "operates against the corporate debtor alone".

Promoters, directors, subsidiary companies and personal guarantors enjoy no immunity merely because the company has entered the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), he said.

"Consumer complaints, and analogous actions alleging independent liability, may proceed and be adjudicated on merits notwithstanding the ongoing CIRP," Gupta said.

In the longer run, he added, promoters and guarantors would remain exposed to litigation that cannot be deferred by taking shelter under the corporate debtor's insolvency, preserving remedies available under the Consumer Protection Act and similar statutes.

At the same time, experts do not expect the ruling to significantly alter the insolvency resolution process itself.

"The impact may not be considerable, especially if the parallel proceedings under the IBC against the corporate debtor and proceedings against promoters, directors, subsidiary companies or personal guarantors are maintained and adjudicated to retain the sanctity of the result that those proceedings ought to achieve under different forums," Nigam said.

Madhav Kanoria, partner at law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, described the ruling as a reiteration of settled law rather than a departure from existing jurisprudence.

The objective of the Section 14 moratorium, he said, is to provide a "calm period" for the corporate debtor to facilitate resolution, and not to extend blanket protection to all persons connected with it.

"Accordingly, the other persons or entities such as promoters, directors, holding company, subsidiary company or guarantor of the corporate debtor cannot automatically take shelter under the moratorium. Any party can proceed by initiating or continuing any legal proceedings against other persons or entities (except the corporate debtor)," Kanoria said.

The judgment may be particularly significant for the real estate sector, where homebuyers often array promoters, directors and group entities alongside the developer in consumer complaints.

By clarifying that insolvency proceedings against the developer do not automatically halt claims against these parties, the Supreme Court has strengthened the ability of consumers to pursue parallel remedies while preserving the IBC's objective of insulating the corporate debtor's assets during the resolution process.