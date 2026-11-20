The Reserve Bank of India on Friday clarified the scope of foreign ​exchange reporting rules governing services imports ​and exports that went into effect in October ‌and sparked questions about whether they apply to resident individuals.

Earlier this month, the central bank had exempted resident individuals from declaration requirements and introduced a threshold of ₹10 lakh ($10,760.79) for certain reporting obligations.

The RBI on Friday issued a set of frequently asked questions governing services trade transactions. Here are some details:

The central ‌bank clarified that the ₹10 lakh threshold applies to each inward remittance and not the aggregate amount of receipts.

Non-individual service exporters receiving over ₹10 lakh are required to file an export declaration form (EDF) before the credit of proceeds.

Authorized banks ​can extend EDF filing deadlines if they consider exporters' reasons to ‌be justified. Banks will be required to publish trade-related policies and key operating procedures ​on ‌their websites.

The RBI notified the original rules governing reporting ‌requirements in January, and they went into effect on October 1.

"These new regulations are designed to ‌align ​with evolving global ​trade practices and aim to significantly enhance the ease of doing business," it said in ‌a Friday ​statement.