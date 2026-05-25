Monday, May 25, 2026 | 08:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI will do 'whatever is required' to ensure orderly forex market: Guv

RBI will do 'whatever is required' to ensure orderly forex market: Guv

Malhotra said the rupee currently appears undervalued following a sharp depreciation of around 6 per cent since the West Asia war erupted on February 28

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra (Photo: PTI)

Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 8:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's central bank will do "whatever is required" to ensure orderly movements in ​the foreign exchange market, Reserve Bank ​of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra told Mint newspaper ‌in an interview.

Malhotra said the rupee currently appears undervalued following a sharp depreciation of around 6 per cent since the West Asia war erupted on February 28.  The RBI does not target any specific level for the currency, Malhotra said, but emphasized that the central bank stands ready to intervene ‌if speculative pressures build up.

The RBI will do whatever is required to ensure orderly price discovery in the forex market, he added.

 

Malhotra said the RBI has enough tools in its kit, including nearly $700 billion in reserves to quell any undue speculative movement.

​With recent depreciation, one could argue that the rupee has become ‌undervalued, both in nominal as well as in REER (real effective exchange rate) terms, he stated. 

Also Read

Elias George

Federal Bank appoints Elias George as part-time chairman after RBI nod

RBI, reserve bank of india

Revenue channels: RBI's surplus transfer will not ease fiscal pressurepremium

rupee

Rupee ends roller-coaster week with gains; forex kitty shrinks $8 bn

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Rising crude oil prices a challenge for external sector: RBI's report

FDI

Net FDI into India rises sharply to $7.65 billion in FY26: RBI data

Once ​the ‌situation in West Asia normalizes, the rupee could appreciate, he added. 

We ‌need to take measures to reduce our current account deficit, which the government has been addressing. ‌Our ​capital account needs ​some improvement too, the RBI governor said. 

The RBI's primary mandate is to target inflation. "If the evolving inflation trajectory ‌provides policy ​space, we support growth," he added. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank seeks at least ₹100 crore recovery from fintech firmspremium

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's MPC likely to maintain status quo in June: Business standard pollpremium

MSMEs

ECLGS 5.0 finds traction as MSMEs look for buffer amid uncertaintypremium

Image: Bloomberg

FY26 NRI deposits declined to $14.4 billion: RBI's monthly bulletin

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

India offers talent, growth opportunities via GIFT city: FM Sitharaman

Topics : RBI RBI Governor india forex reserve

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2026 | 8:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayPetrol Price TodayJSW Cement Share Technology NewsPersonal Finance