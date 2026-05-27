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Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Did you get a RBI lottery or inheritance email? It's a scam, warns PIB

Did you get a RBI lottery or inheritance email? It's a scam, warns PIB

Fake RBI Emails Asking for 'Crediting Fee' Are Phishing Scams, Says Government

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| Image: Bloomberg

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 10:11 AM IST

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If you have recently received an email claiming you have won lottery compensation money, inherited foreign funds or qualified for an RBI-backed “Donation Program 2026,” do not respond, click any links or transfer any money. The government has issued a fresh scam alert warning that such emails are fake and designed to steal money and personal information from unsuspecting users.
 
PIB Fact Check, the government’s official fact-checking unit, said fraudsters are circulating emails falsely pretending to come from the Reserve Bank of India. The scam messages reportedly ask people to pay a so-called 'crediting fee' under a ‘Donation Program 2026’ / ‘compensation payment for winning lottery’ scheme/ inheritance fund, etc. 
 
 
What is a crediting fee?
 
It is a term scammers use to make a payment request sound official. It usually refers to a fee that a person must pay before receiving money that has been “approved”, “awarded”, “donated”, “released”, or “credited” to their account. 
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PIB said the fake message claims recipients are eligible to receive funds through a donation programme, compensation for winning a lottery, an inheritance fund, or similar financial schemes. Users are being asked to make a payment in order to access these funds.
 
According to the government, the emails are part of a phishing scam aimed at tricking people into sharing:
  • bank details,
  • passwords,
  • Aadhaar information,
  • PAN details,
  • OTPs,
  • or direct payments.
 
PIB Fact Check clarified that:
 
  • the RBI has not issued any such email,
  • is not running any donation programme,
  • and is not offering lottery compensation or inheritance schemes.
 
The warning is particularly important because such scams often target:
 
senior citizens, first-time internet users, job seekers, and people unfamiliar with digital banking fraud.
 
Typically, victims receive emails claiming they are entitled to a large payout but must first pay a:
 
  • processing fee,
  • transfer fee,
  • RBI clearance charge,
  • or account activation amount.
 
Once the payment is made, scammers either disappear or continue demanding additional payments under new excuses.
 
Many fake emails use:
 
RBI logos, official-looking signatures, forged government seals, or fake payment documents to appear genuine.
 
  • Some even include:
  • fake RBI officer names,
  • fabricated transaction numbers,
  • or copied government branding
  • to create credibility.
 
The government has advised users to:
 
  • avoid clicking suspicious links,
  • never share banking or personal information through email or SMS,
  • and verify all financial communication through official websites.
 
Users have also been asked to report suspicious government-related scam content to PIB Fact Check through:
 
WhatsApp: +91 8799711259
Email: factcheck@pib.gov.in
 
The alert comes at a time when phishing scams and digital payment frauds are rising sharply across India alongside increasing online banking adoption.

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 10:11 AM IST

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