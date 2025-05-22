Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 03:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / From savings to splurges: CA shares 7 rules for building real wealth

From savings to splurges: CA shares 7 rules for building real wealth

Luxury fades, habits don't: Nithin Kaushik suggests ways to ensure financial freedom

Start paying for NPS advice

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Social media equates luxury with success but a viral X post by a chartered accountant Nithin Kaushik (@Finance_Bareek) urges people to save and invest. “Most people hustle for money. But the real flex? Making your money hustle for YOU,” he said.
 
Kaushik recommended seven habits to help individuals become “financially unshakeable.” His advice doesn’t require crores of capital or complex strategies, just discipline, planning and consistency.  Calculate EMI: EMI Calculator Tool
 

Here’s a breakdown of the seven habits:

 

Save two months’ salary

 
Start with the basics: aim to save at least two months' worth of your salary. This simple cushion can eliminate the end-of-the-month stress and give you breathing room for unexpected expenses.
 
 

2. Build an emergency fund

 
Life is unpredictable. Whether it's a sudden job loss or a medical emergency, having three to six months of living expenses set aside means you're prepared for life’s curveballs.
 

3. Budget for guilt-free spending

 
Saving doesn’t mean you have to give up all indulgences. Allocate 5-7 per cent of your income for luxuries, whether it’s a new shoe, gadget or a weekend trip. As Kaushik puts it, “Life’s short, buy the damn shoes (within limits).”

Also Read

Retirement Plan, Retirement, Pension

Govt workers retiring a day before hike to get notional increment: Centre

systematic investment plan, SIP, Mutual fund

Benefits of investing in Daily SIPs: You can start with as little as Rs 100

Health Insurance Premiums

CGHS got a digital makeover: How it helps beneficiaries in health care

EPFO

Update your EPFO KYC information and save time and trouble: Here's how

Train ticket checking

Group Train Booking? Only confirmed passengers can board, says IRCTC rules

 

4. Start a retirement fund

 
Your future self is depending on you. Save 5-10 per cent of your income for retirement, even if you’re young. The earlier you start the more power compounding has to work in your favour.
 

5. Create passive income streams

 
Don't rely solely on your job. Think about renting out items, creating digital products, or other side hustles that can earn while you sleep. Building passive income is a long-term strategy for financial independence.
 

6. Invest consistently

 
Kaushik recommended putting 5-10 per cent of your income into investments, whether it’s stocks, SIPs, or gold. The goal is to grow your wealth steadily without active effort.
 

7. Use the debt snowball method

 
“Use the debt snowball”, high-interest debt is your biggest enemy. Pay off loans with interest rates above 7 per cent as quickly as possible. The “snowball method” focuses on clearing smaller debts first to build momentum.
 

More From This Section

New York

Where rich live in USA: New York tops, but Scottsdale leads wealth boom

savings

SCSS vs NSC vs Debt Funds: Which fixed-income option is the best in 2025?

Premiumhealth insurance, insurance

Unlimited health cover is helpful, but ensure your plan has these features

Income tax

ITR-U changes:Fix tax return errors of up to 4 years but with extra charges

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

Thinking of a partial EPF withdrawal? Here's a step-by-step guide

Topics : Personal Finance savings BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOKerala 12th Result 2025Dividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon