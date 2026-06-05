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Home / India News / Fire breaks out in Noida high-rise, CM Adityanath orders rescue operations

Fire breaks out in Noida high-rise, CM Adityanath orders rescue operations

The incident occurred around 8 am at the Ivy County society in Noida Sector 75

Fire, Fire accident

Representative image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Noida
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2026 | 9:37 AM IST

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A fire broke out in a 12th-floor flat of a high-rise residential society in Sector 75 here on Friday morning, following which the building was evacuated as a precautionary measure, officials said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and directed officials to reach the spot immediately, according to a statement issued in Lucknow.

"He instructed the authorities to expedite relief and rescue operations and ensure proper medical treatment for the injured, if any," it stated.

The incident occurred around 8 am at the Ivy County society in Sector 75.

Flames erupted from the flat on the 12th floor of the 28-storey building, and the fire spread rapidly, producing thick black smoke that was visible from nearby areas.

 

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Police and fire department teams reached the spot after receiving information and launched efforts to bring the blaze under control, an official said.

Residents evacuated the building using the staircases when the fire broke out.

Police stated that the entire building was evacuated, and occupants of neighbouring flats were also relocated to a safe area as a precaution.

So far, no casualties or injuries have been reported, officials said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and further details are awaited.

The chief minister has also directed the administration to remain alert at all levels and ensure continuous monitoring of the relief efforts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 9:37 AM IST

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