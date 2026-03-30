Govt warns ECMS firms to build design capabilities or face action

The Union government will not hesitate to revoke approvals given to companies under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) if the approved projects do not begin setting up and incorporating in-house design capabilities in India, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

Speaking at an event to distribute approval letters for the fourth tranche of projects given the go-ahead under the ECMS scheme, Vaishnaw said that despite the industry promising to start a collective effort towards in-house design by March, there had been no progress on this.

“We have to get into electronics, machine, and component design. Design has to be a primary focus. If anyone has any doubt about this, and they want to proceed without including the design component, they can opt out of the programme (ECMS), and we will not hesitate about it, no matter how large the company is,” Vaishnaw said.

Over time, companies that do not invest in setting up domestic component design capabilities in India will be “weeded out” of the ECMS, he said.

Apart from seeking inputs on domestic design capabilities, the government will now also prescribe how to set up seller-buyer meetings under the electronics and component manufacturing scheme, Vaishnaw said, adding that the industry’s inputs sought by the government were lacking here as well.

“Now you will have to have buyer-seller meets in a structured way so that the domestic companies get ample opportunities. We will have to come up with a monthly programme for this,” Vaishnaw said.

The Union minister also urged the electronics component manufacturing industry to develop structured programmes to achieve Six Sigma manufacturing quality, which can be scaled across all companies in the sector, especially among micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that have been approved under ECMS.

“Within the next 15 days, you must tell us the schedule for all the 75 approved projects and who these companies have associated with for achieving the Six Sigma quality. Otherwise, we will have to prescribe the way ahead,” Vaishnaw said.

Though companies under ECMS have taken individual steps to train personnel for their respective projects, there is a need to set up four to five focused centres where 5,000–10,000 people can be trained in one batch, he said, adding that if this was not done, the lack of quality manpower would be a constant problem for all electronics manufacturing companies.

“I am repeating this, but we have not got the desired help and support from the industry on these aspects. I am not very happy with the progress that the industry has made,” he said.

Urging the industry to develop structured plans for the four components, Vaishnaw said these would help the industry become better organised and achieve higher production quality.

“Please put in more efforts otherwise, we will stop the approvals. I am willing to take very harsh measures. I am willing to stop any further disbursements or approvals if industry does not come out with commensurate measures,” he said.

Under the ECMS scheme, the government on Monday approved a fourth tranche of 29 projects with an overall projected investment of Rs 7,104 crore. Of these, India’s first-ever project for the manufacturing of passive SMDs and rare-earth magnets has also been approved.

With the approval of these 29 applications, the government has now approved applications of 75 companies to set up component manufacturing for various modules, sub-modules, and passive components such as antennas, capacitors, connectors, display module sub-assembly, heat sinks, laminate, flexible printed circuit boards, among others.

The total investment across these 75 projects is estimated to be Rs 61,671 crore, with an expected production of Rs 4.51 trillion over the course of the scheme.

Vaishnaw on Monday also said that electronics and semiconductor manufacturing companies in India had so far not raised any alarms on the West Asia crisis, especially when it came to the supply of raw materials and exports of finished products that crossed the Strait of Hormuz.

“It (West Asia crisis) is an evolving situation, and we will continuously keep interacting with the industry. It is a continuous process,” Vaishnaw said.