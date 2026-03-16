Monday, March 16, 2026 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AKI India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

AKI India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

DCM Shriram International Ltd, DCM Financial Services Ltd, Meera Industries Ltd and Bajel Projects Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 March 2026.

DCM Shriram International Ltd, DCM Financial Services Ltd, Meera Industries Ltd and Bajel Projects Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 March 2026.

AKI India Ltd surged 14.77% to Rs 5.13 at 16-Mar-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15997 shares in the past one month.

 

DCM Shriram International Ltd spiked 11.04% to Rs 70.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19248 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18612 shares in the past one month.

DCM Financial Services Ltd soared 9.93% to Rs 8.19. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 71711 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26110 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Phonepe

PhonePe defers IPO listing amid geopolitical tensions, market volatility

ITI share price

ITI share price surges over 15% in volatile trade amid heavy volumes

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 16, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex choppy in volatile trade; realty stocks weigh; SMIDs underperforms

Tax Saving, Personal Finance, Investment

Financial year ending soon: Key tax tasks to wrap up before March 31

Israeli envoy to India Reuven Azar

Duration of Iran war uncertain, depends on Tehran's actions: Israeli envoy

Meera Industries Ltd advanced 9.55% to Rs 34.86. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 24680 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17223 shares in the past one month.

Bajel Projects Ltd gained 8.54% to Rs 151.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7742 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ITI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

ITI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Wholesale price inflation edges up to 2.13% in Feb-26 compared to 1.81% in Jan-26

Wholesale price inflation edges up to 2.13% in Feb-26 compared to 1.81% in Jan-26

India wholesale price inflation rises 2.13% in February

India wholesale price inflation rises 2.13% in February

Nifty above 23,200 level; pharma shares tumble for 3rd day

Nifty above 23,200 level; pharma shares tumble for 3rd day

Exicom inaugurates its new integrated manufacturing facility in Hyderabad

Exicom inaugurates its new integrated manufacturing facility in Hyderabad

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayWest Bengal DA NewsTejas Network Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayIDBI Bank ShareGold OutlookSamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra ReviewOscars 2026 Winners Full ListPersonal Finance