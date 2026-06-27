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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurobindo Pharma's API unit clears USFDA inspection with two observations

Aurobindo Pharma's API unit clears USFDA inspection with two observations

Last Updated : Jun 27 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

Aurobindo Pharma announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had completed an inspection at its wholly owned subsidiary, Auroactive Pharma, located in Andhra Pradesh.

The inspection, conducted between 22 June and 26 June 2026, covered the facility that manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and pharmaceutical formulation intermediates.

The inspection concluded with two observations. The company said it will respond to the observations within the stipulated timeline.

Aurobindo Pharma reiterated its commitment to maintaining the highest quality manufacturing standards and said it will keep the stock exchanges informed of any further developments related to the inspection.

Aurobindo Pharma is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), generic pharmaceuticals, and related services. The company reported a 2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 921.26 crore on a 4.4% increase in net sales to Rs 8,751.50 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

 

The counter advanced 1.65% to end at Rs 1,554.95 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jun 27 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

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