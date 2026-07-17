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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AWL relaunches its bathing soap portfolio

AWL relaunches its bathing soap portfolio

Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

Launches four new bathing soap variants with enhanced formulations

Alife, the personal care brand from AWL Agri Business ( formerly Adani Wilmar), has relaunched its bathing soap portfolio with four new variants featuring upgraded formulations, thoughtfully selected ingredients and contemporary packaging under its new brand promise, 'Khubsurati Kuchh Khaas'.

As part of the relaunch, Alife introduces four refreshed variantsActive Nimboo, Haldi Chandan, Rozy Glow and Fresh Lilyeach thoughtfully crafted with carefully selected ingredients and enhanced formulations to deliver an enriching bathing experience. Inspired by popular skincare ingredients and paired with signature fragrances, every variant offers a unique combination of cleansing, care and sensorial appeal. The new packaging further enhances shelf visibility while clearly communicating the distinctive benefits of each variant.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

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