Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

ANG Lifesciences India Ltd, Ramco Systems Ltd, Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd and Digjam Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 June 2026.

ANG Lifesciences India Ltd, Ramco Systems Ltd, Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd and Digjam Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 June 2026.

Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 42.91 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7745 shares in the past one month.

ANG Lifesciences India Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 41.41. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 43221 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5302 shares in the past one month.

Ramco Systems Ltd spiked 17.08% to Rs 656.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35512 shares in the past one month.

Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd spurt 15.15% to Rs 18.17. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29250 shares in the past one month.

Digjam Ltd jumped 14.42% to Rs 50.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1560 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 774 shares in the past one month.

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