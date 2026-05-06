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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Delta Corp Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Delta Corp Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Wockhardt Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd, Cigniti Technologies Ltd and Cartrade Tech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 May 2026.

Wockhardt Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd, Cigniti Technologies Ltd and Cartrade Tech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 May 2026.

Delta Corp Ltd spiked 14.03% to Rs 80.29 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Wockhardt Ltd soared 13.05% to Rs 1737.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89991 shares in the past one month.

Tejas Networks Ltd surged 11.42% to Rs 474.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cigniti Technologies Ltd added 10.56% to Rs 1277.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 86151 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7720 shares in the past one month.

Cartrade Tech Ltd jumped 10.19% to Rs 1812. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29254 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22093 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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