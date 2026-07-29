Dynacons Systems gains after securing Rs 268-cr NPCI data centre infrastructure contract

Dynacons Systems & Solutions rallied 3.87% to Rs 1,242.10 after the company secured a Rs 267.58-crore contract from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to augment its data centre infrastructure.

The project entails the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of enterprise server infrastructure at NPCI's data centres, along with comprehensive maintenance and support services for a period of seven years.

The scope of work includes data centre augmentation with enterprise server infrastructure, rack and stack services, 24x7x365 OEM-backed Technical Assistance Centre (TAC) support, helpdesk services, maintenance support with spare parts, firmware and driver upgrades, operating system review and upgrade recommendations, incident management, field engineering support, coordination with OEMs for resolving critical issues, knowledge transfer services, and other related support required to maintain the infrastructure.

The contract carries a seven-year execution period. The company stated that the contract does not constitute a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the award of the order.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions provides IT infrastructure solutions. The company provides services nationwide. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 4% to Rs 18.92 crore on a 22.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 402.45 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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