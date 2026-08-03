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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Forex reserves continue to edge higher

Forex reserves continue to edge higher

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

India's foreign exchange reserves gained by $6.12 billion to $682.35 billion in the week ended July 24, 2026, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.
This increase follows a $1.08 billion rise in the previous week, when the country's forex reserves stood at $676.24 billion. The growth was largely led by a sharp increase in foreign currency assets (FCAs)-the biggest component of the country's forex reserves-which rose by $4.87 billion to $555.93 billion during the reporting week.

India's gold reserves also registered a sharp increase, rising $1.31 billion to $103.06 billion. However, the country's holdings of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) declined by $53 million to $18.62 billion. India's reserve position with the IMF also edged lower by $11 million to $4.75 billion during the week.

 

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 9:16 AM IST